Pune: Panchammagic Donates 35mm Print Of 'Hum Dono Rangeen' To NDFC-NFAI

Panchammagic, a collective of RD Burman music enthusiasts, has recently donated the 35mm release print of 'Hum Dono Rangeen' (2011) to the National Film Development Corporation-National Film Archive of India (NFDC-NFAI).

This special edition of the film, featuring Dev Anand, Nanda Karnataki, Sadhana Shivdasani, and Lalita Pawar, showcases the colourised and Cinemascope-converted version of 'Hum Dono' (1961), directed by Vijay Anand and produced by Dev Anand.

The NFDC-NFAI expressed gratitude to Panchammagic for their generous contribution, stating, "We are delighted to announce that Panchammagic has donated the 35mm release print of 'Hum Dono Rangeen.' We extend our sincere appreciation for Panchammagic's consistent and enthusiastic support of our film preservation initiatives."

What is Panchammagic?

According to its website, Panchammagic originated from a shared disappointment among music enthusiasts at a distorted orchestra performance of RD Burman's music in 2000. This disappointment led to the birth of the idea to present Pancham's work in its authentic form.

Raj Nagul and Mahesh Ketkar, passionate about Burman's music, connected over their shared interest. Sudheer Kulkarni, another knowledgeable RD fan, occasionally shared findings with Nagul and Ketkar. They were joined by Ashutosh Soman, who introduced them to MP3 formats and compiled Burman's songs into a CD. Together, they formed the informal group 'Panchammagic' to showcase original soundtracks and explain the intricacies behind Burman's work.

Their initial attempt was a tremendous success, introducing audiences to unheard songs and unique insights. Nagul's efforts in collecting every Pancham record stood out, marking the beginning of Panchammagic's journey.

Subsequent shows featured Burman's assistants and musicians, interviewed by Panchammagic. These sessions, coupled with live demonstrations and personal anecdotes, resonated deeply with audiences. The platform aimed to recognise these musicians' contributions and shed light on their often overlooked work.

Initially planned as a single programme, the overwhelming response prompted more Burman associates to join Panchammagic, expanding the journey to explore Burman through his associates and unique themes conceived by the group.

