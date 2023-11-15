Pune: Dispute Over Firecrackers Turns Violent In Hadapsar, Case Registered |

Pune: A dispute over bursting firecrackers in Tuljabhawani Colony, Gadital, Hadapsar took a violent turn when a stone was thrown at a person on Sunday (12th) around 10:30 PM. Hadapsar Police Station has registered a case in connection with the incident, official said on Wednesday.



According to police reports, Ravi Bote (38 years old, residing in Vetalbab Colony, Gadital, Hadapsar) filed a complaint at Hadapsar Police Station on Monday (13th). The case has been filed under IPC sections 324, 323, and 504 against Shankar Manohar Dongre of Tuljabhawani Vasahat, Gadital, Hadapsar.



The altercation began when the son of the complainant was bursting firecrackers on the road in Tuljabhawani Colony. The accused disturbed by the noise, shouted at him not to burst firecrackers on the road. Following this, the plaintiff and his wife approached the accused. While Ravi Bote was engaged in a conversation with the accused, Shankar Dongre verbally abused him, picked up a nearby stone, and struck Ravi Bote on the head, causing serious injuries. Police are currently conducting further investigations into the incident.

