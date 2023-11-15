Mai Niwas Museum In Pune: A Tribute To Sindhutai Sapkal's Enduring Legacy |

To disseminate the life, work, and philosophy of Padma Shri awardee Dr Sindhutai Sapkal (Mai) to a broader audience, a museum named 'Mai Niwas' has been established and inaugurated at 'Sanmati Bal Niketan' in Pune's Manjri area.

The inauguration, organised as part of the Triveni Yoga celebration, marked Sindhutai Sapkal's 75th birth anniversary, Children's Day, and Diwali Padwa. The event was graced by dignitaries including Shivkumar Dige (Judge, Bombay High Court), Ashok Khade (renowned entrepreneur), Jaswinder Singh Narang (CEO, Bilu Punawala Foundation), and Mamta Sindhutai Sapkal (President, Saptasindhu Mahila Aadhaar, Child Care, and Education Institute, Pune), among others.

'Mai's work, akin to a lamp dispelling darkness'

Shivkumar Dige expressed that Mai's work, akin to a lamp dispelling darkness, illuminated the lives of numerous orphans. Mai's impact, he said that extended beyond a single locality, radiating throughout the entire state of Maharashtra. Emphasising the enormity of Mai's task, he highlighted that even though she is no longer physically present, her work will perpetuate immortality for centuries. Mai, having held roles in multiple organisations, left a lasting impression on Dige, who revered her as a goddess among men.

Ashok Khade, reminiscing about his relationship with Mai, likened it to a familial bond. He shared anecdotes of shared meals and close interactions, emphasising that his fame across Maharashtra was primarily due to Mai's mentions in her speeches. Despite Mai's absence, Khade pledged to continue supporting her work. The 'Mai Niwas' museum, showcasing Mai's belongings, serves to preserve her memories and educate future generations about her impactful legacy.

Mai Niwas

In the introductory speech, Mamata Sindhutai Sapkal said that the museum, 'Mai Niwas,' houses Mai's personal items, providing a glimpse into her life.

"Despite Mai's physical absence, there is a sense of pride in continuing her legacy. Reflecting on the previous year when Mai's idol was installed, inquiries arose about opening Mai's room for public viewing, allowing people to witness her living space and gain a deeper understanding of her simple yet impactful life. While searching for items to include in the museum, We found modest possessions like a plastic mirror, a comb, and a box of bindis. The challenge was deciding what to exhibit, as Mai had few awards and certificates. To ensure a genuine representation, everything that belonged to Mai is now housed in the 'Mai Niwas' museum," she added.

The attendees, including Shivkumar Digge and Ashok Khade, applauded the effort to commemorate Mai's life and work through the museum. Manisha Naik extended gratitude to all those present at the inaugural function.

