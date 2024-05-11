PHOTOS: 10 Places to Visit in Pune with Your Mom On Mother’s Day

By: Aakash Singh | May 11, 2024
Visit the Shreemanth Dagudsheth Halwai Ganpati Temple to begin this day on an auspicious note. Mothers adore the sentiment!
Anand Chaini
Visit Lane Six Salon in Koregaon Park to treat your Mom with a nice manicure and nail art. Everyone loves pretty nails!
Shopping Spree at Pheonix Mall: Hopping from store to store and so many things to try! Get her a pretty attire but remember to compliment her every trial!
It’s Movie Time: Head to the PVR ICON at Pavilion Mall on Senapati Bapat Road for an entertaining show with Paresh Mokashi’s ‘Nach Ga Ghuma.’ Don’t forget the popcorn!
Pixabay
Life Should Have Some Adventure: How about spending the day at Sentosa Resorts and Water Park in Ravet? Splash away the summer!
Pixabay
A Special Lunch Date: The Aamras Thali at Sukanta on Pulachi Wadi Road is still in season and what could be better than this for the person who cooks for you every day?
A Nice Breakfast At Irani Café: Have a Bun-Maska with Chai and enjoy the Café’s famous Kheema Pao at Camp, Wakad, Kalyani Nagar, or other locations to start your day.
Long Drives, Kishore Kumar, and Wet Skies: Monsoon is here already and long drives to Mulshi get pretty with lush green all around. Turn on the melody and watch her get lost in it all!
A Mother’s Day Special Paint-Sip-Fun: Attend a fun painting workshop and take this opportunity to spend some bonding time with your Mom at Bailamos, Baner.
Night Out In The City: Now can you imagine that! Take her on a ride through the city and explore the nightlife together. Don’t forget ice cream at Naturals!