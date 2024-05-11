C-Vigil App Yields Response: Over 1,300 Complaints Of MCC Violation Acted Upon in Lok Sabha Elections in Pune District |

During the Lok Sabha general election, out of 1,505 complaints received for violation of model code of conduct in the Pune district through the C-Vigil app from March 15 till now, action has been taken in 1,329 complaints, and the remaining 176 complaints have been dropped.

The Election Commission's 'C-Vigil' app, designed to register and track complaints of violations of the Lok Sabha General Election Model Code of Conduct, is receiving a huge response from citizens. A C-Vigil cell is functioning at the district level to monitor the complaints filed through it.

Citizens can complain about code of conduct violations by uploading information, photos, and videos on the C-Vigil app without revealing their identity. Thus, 1,505 complaints have been received since March 15. Out of these, 1,329 complaints were acted upon, while the remaining 176 complaints were dropped at the level of the Election Adjudication Officer and Assistant Election Adjudication Officer.

The main objective of the Election Commission of India is to strictly follow the model code of conduct and conduct elections in a peaceful and free atmosphere. Citizens can directly complain online through this app about inappropriate behavior that violates the code of conduct. The app is expected to accept complaints of violations of rules and act on them within 100 minutes.

Complaints received on the C-Vigil app and actions taken are shown in brackets:

- Ambegaon Vidhan Sabha: 23 (16)

- Baramati: 54 (30)

- Bhor: 3 (2)

- Bhosari: 4 (3)

- Chinchwad: 33 (22)

- Daund: 28 (19)

- Hadapsar: 47 (40)

- Indapur: 47 (40)

- Junnar: 37 (35)

- Kasbapeth: 247 (223)

- Khadakwasla: 78 (71)

- Khed Alandi: 3 (1)

- Kothrud: 43 (32)

- Maval: 45 (30)

- Parvati: 258 (257)

- Pimpri: 11 (9)

- Pune Cantonment: 109 (91)

- Purandar: 11 (8)

- Shirur: 32 (15)

- Shivajinagar: 71 (70)

- Wadgaon Sheri Assembly Constituency: 321 (315)

In the fourth phase of the district, voting for Maval, Pune, and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies will be held on Monday, May 13. The District Election Office has also appealed to citizens to take a picture or video of the violation of the code of conduct anywhere in the district and upload it on the C-Vigil App immediately or report it to the District Control Room and toll-free numbers 18002330102 and 1950.

Divyang rally for awareness

Meanwhile, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh commended the initiative of organising a voting awareness program through a Divyang two-wheeler rally, aiming for 100% participation from Divyang voters.

He urged all citizens, including Divyang individuals, to vote in the Lok Sabha general elections, inspiring unity in celebrating democracy.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, along with the Gharkul Handicapped Aid Society and Handicapped Aid Society, orchestrated a grand two-wheeler rally from Nigdi to Pimpri, with Commissioner Singh advocating for voter participation.

Expressing determination to vote despite disabilities and appreciating the facilities provided at polling stations, the participants of the Divyang two-wheeler rally urged citizens nationwide to exercise their voting rights.