10 Facts About Mumbai-Pune Expressway You Didn't Know (PHOTOS)

By: Apoorva Tope | May 11, 2024
The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is an important stretch of road that connects Maharashtra’s financial capital with its educational capital
IG/hrudaysparshi_maharashtra
One of the busiest corridors in the country, the expressway was opened to the public in April 2002
IG/hrudaysparshi_maharashtra
In 2009, the expressway was named after Yashwantrao Chavan, the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra
IG/hrudaysparshi_maharashtra
The expressway begins at Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai and extends to Kiwale in Pune, traversing through the picturesque Sahyadri mountain ranges
IG/mumbai_pune_expressway
The expressway has five exits along its entire length of 95 km, at Kon, Chowk, Khalapur, Kusgaon, and Talegaon
IG/mumbai_pune_expressway
Toll is collected at Khalapur for the Mumbai-Pune direction and at Talegaon for the Pune-Mumbai direction
IG/mumbai_pune_expressway
Around 1.5 lakh vehicles use the expressway every day
IG/mumbai_pune_expressway
To boost development along the expressway, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has identified 11 distinct areas where interested parties can set up commercial centers and roadside facilities
X/travel_appetite29
The expressway is equipped with fencing on both sides to prevent cattle and pedestrian traffic from crossing over
X/karan_drives
The expressway has witnessed a large number of road accidents, prompting the constant presence of police, ambulances, cranes, and other emergency services round the clock
IG/mumbai_pune_expressway
