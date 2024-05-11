10 Facts About Mumbai-Pune Expressway You Didn't Know (PHOTOS)

By: Apoorva Tope | May 11, 2024

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is an important stretch of road that connects Maharashtra’s financial capital with its educational capital

IG/hrudaysparshi_maharashtra

One of the busiest corridors in the country, the expressway was opened to the public in April 2002

IG/hrudaysparshi_maharashtra

In 2009, the expressway was named after Yashwantrao Chavan, the first Chief Minister of Maharashtra

IG/hrudaysparshi_maharashtra

The expressway begins at Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai and extends to Kiwale in Pune, traversing through the picturesque Sahyadri mountain ranges

IG/mumbai_pune_expressway

The expressway has five exits along its entire length of 95 km, at Kon, Chowk, Khalapur, Kusgaon, and Talegaon

IG/mumbai_pune_expressway

Toll is collected at Khalapur for the Mumbai-Pune direction and at Talegaon for the Pune-Mumbai direction

IG/mumbai_pune_expressway

Around 1.5 lakh vehicles use the expressway every day

IG/mumbai_pune_expressway

To boost development along the expressway, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has identified 11 distinct areas where interested parties can set up commercial centers and roadside facilities

X/travel_appetite29

The expressway is equipped with fencing on both sides to prevent cattle and pedestrian traffic from crossing over

X/karan_drives

The expressway has witnessed a large number of road accidents, prompting the constant presence of police, ambulances, cranes, and other emergency services round the clock

IG/mumbai_pune_expressway

Thanks For Reading!

PHOTOS: Heavy Rains Lash Pune; Waterlogging, Tree Falls Reported In Several Parts Of City
Find out More