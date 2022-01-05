‘She will be remembered for her noble service to society’: PM Modi condoles demise of Padma Shri awardee Sindhutai Sapkal

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of Padma Shri recipient Sindhutai Sapkal stating that the renowned social worker would be remembered for her noble service to society, including for children and marginalised communities.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Dr Sindhutai Sapkal will be remembered for her noble service to society. Due to her efforts, many children could lead a better quality of life. She also did a lot of work among marginalised communities. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

President Ram Nath Kovind also condoled her death and said that her life was an inspiring saga of courage, dedication and service.

"The life of Dr Sindhutai Sapkal was an inspiring saga of courage, dedication and service. She loved and served orphaned, tribals and marginalised people. Conferred with Padma Shri in 2021, she scripted her own story with incredible grit. Condolences to her family and followers," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sindhutai Sapkal passed away due to cardiac arrest at a hospital in Pune on Tuesday.

Sapkal was 74 and breathed her last in Galaxy Care Hospital.

"She was admitted to the hospital for more than a month and died due to a heart attack at the hospital today at 8.10 pm," said Dr Shailesh Puntambekar, Medical Director, Galaxy Hospital on Tuesday.

Sapkal, who was popularly referred to as "Mai", ran an orphanage in Pune where she adopted more than 1,000 orphan children. She was conferred with Padma Shri in 2021 for her contribution to society.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 10:16 AM IST