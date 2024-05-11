Pune: District Authorities Ready as Campaign Ends for Pune, Shirur, and Maval Lok Sabha Constituencies |

With the campaign ending for the polls in the district in Pune, Shirur, and Maval Lok Sabha constituencies, the district authorities are all set for the poll day on Monday. In the fourth phase, preparations for the Lok Sabha general election in the district to be held on May 13 are in the final stage.

Under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the election campaign halts during the silent period that lasts for 48 hours and ends with the conclusion of the poll.

Read Also Supriya Sule Celebrates With Party Workers In Baramati Even Before Election Result; Video Emerges

Over 1.4 lakh voter identification cards distributed

Over 1.4 lakh voter identification cards have been distributed door-to-door through 2,210 polling center-level officers in Wadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Parvati, Pune Cantonment, and Kasba Peth assembly constituencies in Pune Lok Sabha Constituency.

Voting will be held at 2,018 polling stations for the Pune Lok Sabha General Election. Pune Lok Sabha Constituency has 20,61,276 voters out of which Wadgaon Sheri Constituency has the highest number of 4,67,669 voters. 78 percent of the 3,64,946 voter identification cards in Wadgaon Sheri Constituency have been distributed by 453 polling center-level officials.

Minimum facilities for the voters have been provided at the polling station, and the district administration has appealed to the voters to participate in this festival of democracy and vote.

Special booths

Under all three Lok Sabha Constituencies in the district, at least five booths in each assembly constituency will be managed by all young electoral personnel, one booth by persons with disability, and 10 percent will be managed by all women.

Meanwhile, to ensure good voter turnout, Pune Deputy Commissioner of Labour Abhay Gite has directed that all establishments, factories, and shop owners, managements, working officers, and employees coming under the Department of Industry, Energy, and Labour in Pune district to give leave on May 13.

If it is not possible to give them a full day off, then two to three hours concession should be given there, the direction noted.

It was pointed out in the newspaper that some managements have verbally instructed the workers to work one day for the leave on polling day.

The labor office noted that if they receive a complaint from the officers, employees, and workers of the concerned establishment about not getting leave or concession for voting, action will be taken against the concerned establishment as per the rules prescribed by the Election Commission of India and the Government.

In case of non-grant leave or exemption for voting on the election day, the concerned should contact the office of Additional Labor Commissioner, Pune Division, Office of Deputy Commissioner of Labour, Pune District on the e-mail address adclpune5@gmail.com or dyclpune2021@gmail.com or Superintendent of the Division CB Kengle, on 8796675089.

In Pune, contenders from different parties, including BJP's Murlidhar Mohol, Congress' Ravindra Dhangekar, VBA's Vasant More, and AIMIM's Anis Sundke, are locked in a race.

Similarly, in Shirur, Amol Kolhe of NCP (SCP) is fighting against Shivajirao Adhalrao of the Ajit-led NCP.

In Maval, Shiv Sena's Shrirang Barne is fighting against Sanjog Waghere from Shiv Sena (UBT).