PHOTOS: Huge Tree Uprooted in Pune's Sahkarnagar Area Due to Heavy Rains |

The pre-monsoon showers have been lashing Pune for the past two days. The rain has led to waterlogging, traffic, and even tree falling in several areas. An official of the Pune Fire Brigade informed that in the Sahakarnagar area of the city, a huge tree fell due to strong winds and heavy rain on Saturday.

The tree was uprooted at about 8.30 am on Saturday near Relax restaurant under Parvati police station jurisdiction. Meanwhile, the fire brigade informed that in the last 10 days (May 1 to 10), a total of 96 incidents of tree felling have been reported in the fire brigade control room in the city area. In the last two days, 54 trees have fallen, and the firefighters have promptly reached the spot and carried out their duties.

Meanwhile, the city was near flooded due to rains on Friday. Parts of the city like Dhayri and Nanded City reported severe waterlogging. Heavy rains lashed Pune on Thursday and Friday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting continued rainfall for the next few days. With an orange alert on Sunday, IMD has also issued a warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail, and gusty winds of speeds reaching 40-50 kmph at isolated places. The IMD also forecasted heavy rains accompanied by lightning on polling day, May 13. This comes as a welcome respite for Punekars who have been enduring scorching heat for the past few days. However, traffic and waterlogging continue to trouble the city.