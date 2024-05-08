Supriya Sule Celebrates With Party Workers In Baramati Even Before Election Result; Video Emerges |

Baramati recorded a 56.1% voter turnout on Tuesday, nearly 6% lower than that in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The fiercely fought battle between Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar was keenly watched from all over the country.

Meanwhile, even before the election results, three-time sitting MP Supriya Sule, who is seeking her fourth term, celebrated with her party workers. According to a video going viral on social media, firecrackers were burst, and the workers were seen chanting slogans like "Ram Krishna Hari, vajli tutari" and "Kon aali re kon aali, Maharashtrachi waghin aali". In the video, Sule is seen applying tilak on the forehead of her workers.

Watch Video:

Victory celebrations already begun by Supriya Sule's party workers even before election results! #baramati #punepic.twitter.com/mJ4irdbUFs — Pune City Life (@PuneCityLife) May 8, 2024

NCP (SP) lodge over 200 plaints against Ajit Pawar-led party over poll 'malpractices'

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Tuesday lodged more than 200 complaints against the NCP led by Ajit Pawar for allegedly indulging in malpractices like cash distribution to voters, party MLA Rohit Pawar claimed.

Rohit Pawar took to social media to post a video of Indapur MLA Dattatray Bharne, who belongs to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, in which he is seen hurling abuses at someone.

The party lodged a complaint against Bharne to the Election Commission of India (ECI), in which it stated that the NCP MLA intimidated and threatened voters, thereby effectively unlawfully seizing control of a polling booth in Indapur.

"Datatray Bharne is seen engaging in verbal abuse towards booth workers and issuing threats to them, employing vulgar language," reads the complaint.

Rohit Pawar said his party - the NCP (SP) - has filed more than 150 complaints against the ruling NCP that are serious in nature.

"80 to 90 complaints are related to cash distribution and intimidation," he said.

The voters are supporting the NCP (SP), he added.