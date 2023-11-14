 Pune: PMC Extends Property Tax Discount Deadline To November 30, Offering 40% Savings
The civic administration also granted an extension of the nomination filing deadline to November 30. C

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 05:47 PM IST
On the final day to avail the property's 40% discount, Punekars formed long queues at regional offices, rushing to submit their forms. Despite their efforts, many were unable to apply, prompting the civic administration to extend the deadline for submitting PT 3 application forms to November 30.

The uncertainty around accepting applications on November 14, due to the Diwali holiday, led to a surge of people at regional offices, resulting in lengthy queues throughout the morning and afternoon.

To address the situation, regional offices issued tokens to citizens, urging them to return and complete the form.

The civic administration also granted an extension of the nomination filing deadline to November 30. Currently, 78,938 individuals have filed their applications, with 1,86,562 yet to apply for the 40% discount, contingent on submitting a PT3 application and two proofs, including a no objection certificate from the society and valid identification.

In a major victory for Punekars, the scheme for a 40 per cent discount on property tax was reinstated in the city in MArch. Thus, the residents now get a 40% property tax discount for self-occupied properties in the Pune Municipal Corporation limits. 

