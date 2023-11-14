 Pune News: 56-Year-Old Passenger Attacked By Auto Driver In Bapodi Over Fare Dispute
Following the passenger's complaint, the Khadki police have filed a case and initiated investigations

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Pune News: 56-Year-Old Passenger Attacked By Auto Driver In Bapodi Over Fare Dispute | Representative Image

A 30-year-old auto driver allegedly assaulted a 56-year-old passenger over a fare dispute at around 4pm on Saturday in Pune's Bopodi area. The driver, identified as Sajid Mohamad Bagwan, has been arrested by the Khadki police.

The victim, Balasaheb Popat Zodge, had engaged the autorickshaw from Bapodi metro station to LIC Colony Aundh Road. A conflict arose when the driver demanded ₹90 as fare, while the victim insisted on ₹50.

As the disagreement over the fare intensified, the driver resorted to physical assault on the passenger, using a marble stone. Prompt intervention by passersby prevented further harm, and the injured passenger was promptly taken to a medical facility.

Following the passenger's complaint, the Khadki police have filed a case and initiated investigations.

