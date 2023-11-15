Tragic Death In Drunken Altercation: Man Pushes Friend To Death From Terrace In Pune | Representative image

In a tragic incident in Wadgaon Sheri on Nagar Road, a man lost his life after being pushed from a terrace during a drunken argument. The victim, Baiju Lakshmi Mandal (35), a resident of Sanjay Gandhi Society, Vadgaon Sheri, originally from Bihar, was involved in a dispute with his friend Shambhu Dapi Ram (47).

Kondiba Ginalwad filed a complaint with the Chandannagar police. Both individuals worked as labourers. The altercation arose over a disagreement about groceries, leading to Shambhu pushing Baiju from the terrace, resulting in fatal injuries. Shambhu has been arrested, and the investigation is ongoing under the supervision of Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh Ghorpade.

