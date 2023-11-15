Pune: Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Maharaj To Hold Divine Durbar; Devendra Fadanvis and Chandrakant Patil To Be Chief Guests At Event

Dhirendra Shastri | File Photo

Dhirendra Shastri, widely known as 'Bagheshwar Dham Sarkar,' is set to hold three-day his "divine darbar" commencing on Monday, November 20. The event, encompassing the Hanuman Katha and "Divya Durbar," is meticulously organised by BJP's Jagdish and Yogesh Mulik at Sangamwadi's Nikam Farm.

According to the poster shared by Mulik on social media, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil are slated to be the chief guests at the upcoming event.

Notably, Shastri recently orchestrated Ram Katha in Ayodhya Nagari from November 6 to 8, held in Chatrapati Sambhajinagar. The 26-year-old head priest of Bageshwar Dham, situated near Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, catapulted to fame through televised "divya durbars." These gatherings, drawing significant crowds, featured Shastri claiming to perform feats such as exorcising spirits, diagnosing illnesses sans medical tests, facilitating healing, reading minds, and executing various other "miracles."

Baba Vs Shaym Manav

In January, Shyam Manav, a rationalist from Maharashtra, caught wind of religious leader Dhirendra Krishna Shastri's presence in Nagpur for purported miraculous performances. Feeling compelled to intervene, Manav issued a challenge to Bageshwar Baba, questioning his claim regarding people's minds and knowledge about strangers. When Bageshwar Baba, alias Dhirendra Maharaj, arrived in Nagpur, Shyam Manav reiterated the challenge, offering a substantial reward of 30 lakhs if Baba could substantiate his divine powers.

Manav also issued a caution that failing to prove his abilities might result in a case filed against Bageshwar Baba under Maharashtra's Anti-superstition and Black Magic Act. Despite Shastri initially accepting the challenge, he withdrew two days before the scheduled event, abruptly leaving Nagpur. Subsequently, Manav and his team filed a police complaint against Bageshwar Baba under Maharashtra's anti-superstition law. In the aftermath, speculation arose that Baba's devotees might have conveyed threatening messages to Shyam Manav.

Speaking to the media, Dhirendra Shashtri advocated for the Maratha reservation. "Marathas have immensely contributed to the freedom struggle in the country, as evident from history. Hence, they should be granted reservation. The government should discuss the issue with them and provide the necessary reservations," he added.