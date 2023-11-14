 WATCH: After Garba, Dancer Dressed As 'The Nun' Join Diwali Pahat Celebration In Pune
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneWATCH: After Garba, Dancer Dressed As 'The Nun' Join Diwali Pahat Celebration In Pune

WATCH: After Garba, Dancer Dressed As 'The Nun' Join Diwali Pahat Celebration In Pune

"Diwali Pahat" is a traditional morning event during the Diwali festival in India. In Marathi, "Pahat" means morning. People gather early to start the day with prayers, devotional songs, and rituals, creating a festive and spiritual ambiance.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, 04:04 PM IST
article-image
WATCH: After Garba, Dancer Dressed As 'The Nun' Join Diwali Pahat Celebration In Pune |

Days after a video of two individuals joyfully participating in a Garba night while adorned in costumes resembling characters from 'The Nun' went viral, another clip surfaced on Instagram, capturing a unique moment during the vibrant Diwali Padwa celebration in Pune. In the video, a person dressed as Valak from the horror movie 'The Nun' joined the festivities, dancing while being lifted by someone, and others joined in.

"How can Diwali Pahat be complete without them," a user humorously commented while sharing the clip on Instagram.

The amusing video garnered various reactions on Instagram, leading to a myriad of responses from users. In the comments section, some hailed the clip as entertaining, while others expressed offence, criticizing it for allegedly disrupting tradition.

Watch the video here

Read Also
'Halloween Or Navratri?': 2 Dancers Perform Garba With 'The Nun' Costumes In Viral Video; Netizens...
article-image

"Diwali Pahat" is a traditional morning event during the Diwali festival in India. In Marathi, "Pahat" means morning. People gather early to start the day with prayers, devotional songs, and rituals, creating a festive and spiritual ambiance. Activities include reciting religious texts, singing bhajans, and offering prayers to deities. Whether in community gatherings or private homes, Diwali Pahat is a meaningful way to invoke blessings and celebrate the victory of light over darkness. This regional tradition varies in customs across communities, adding diversity to Diwali celebrations across India.

Read Also
Pune's Diwali Pahat: Melodic Traditions At Dawn Continues to Delight Punekars
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Manoj Jarange-Patil To Address Rally In Pune Dist On November 16 

Pune: Manoj Jarange-Patil To Address Rally In Pune Dist On November 16 

Pune: Ajit Pawar Absent From Pawars' Diwali Padwa Get-Together In Hometown Baramati

Pune: Ajit Pawar Absent From Pawars' Diwali Padwa Get-Together In Hometown Baramati

WATCH: After Garba, Dancer Dressed As 'The Nun' Join Diwali Pahat Celebration In Pune

WATCH: After Garba, Dancer Dressed As 'The Nun' Join Diwali Pahat Celebration In Pune

VIDEO: Maharashtra Tourism's Spectacular Video Offers Glimpse Into The Tranquil Beauty Of Bhor...

VIDEO: Maharashtra Tourism's Spectacular Video Offers Glimpse Into The Tranquil Beauty Of Bhor...

VIDEO: Air Quality Improves In Pimpri-Chinchwad With Usage Of Dust Suppression Machines

VIDEO: Air Quality Improves In Pimpri-Chinchwad With Usage Of Dust Suppression Machines