'Halloween Or Navratri?': 2 Dancers Perform Garba With 'The Nun' Costumes In Viral Video; Netizens React

A video doing the rounds on social media from a very happening Garba night is too good to miss. It showed people enjoying the Navratri festivities and the iconic dance with 'The Nun' costumes. So, you skip watching it only at your own risk while we suggest you give it a watch. Take a look at the video right here:

What's in the video?

The video captured two people dressed in scary costumes hitting the dance floor with their Garba steps. They not only nailed the dance moves at the gathering but also caught the attention of people around. The duo had adorned a long black gown along with a head scarf to resemble the looks of the Hollywood horror film character.

Netizens react

Taking note of the clip as it went viral, an X user dubbed it as "Halloween Garba." "Exploring the Intersectionality between Garba and Halloween, " said another. However, some found it unacceptable and condemned the dressing exhibited during the Navratri ritual. "Why does these clowns are allowed at party plots? They are threat to our beautiful and glorious culture," read a reply.

