 Viral Video: This Video Showing 'Types Of People At Garba' Is Relatable & Hilarious (The Last Type Is Epic)
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral Video: This Video Showing 'Types Of People At Garba' Is Relatable & Hilarious (The Last Type Is Epic)

Viral Video: This Video Showing 'Types Of People At Garba' Is Relatable & Hilarious (The Last Type Is Epic)

If you let us give a spoiler, we would say that the last type was epic and too relatable. Take a look at the video to know why.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
article-image

It's Garba night, but are you really dancing and enjoying the festival vibe? A video shared by Zouk, an Indian brand making bags and wallets on Instagram showed how different types of people behave at the Garba. If you let us give a spoiler, we would say that the last type was epic and too relatable. The person featured not only danced but also helped others in the gang, not with dance steps but with something else that was needed. WATCH VIDEO:

Read Also
WATCH: Music Video Of Garba Song Penned By PM Narendra Modi Featuring Dhvani Bhanushali Released...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: This Video Showing 'Types Of People At Garba' Is Relatable & Hilarious (The Last Type...

Viral Video: This Video Showing 'Types Of People At Garba' Is Relatable & Hilarious (The Last Type...

Russian YouTuber Flies Back Home After 'Harassment' At Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market, Shares Video...

Russian YouTuber Flies Back Home After 'Harassment' At Delhi's Sarojini Nagar Market, Shares Video...

Kerala: Python Strangulates Drunk Man After He Brings It To Petrol Pump To Take Selfie; WATCH VIDEO

Kerala: Python Strangulates Drunk Man After He Brings It To Petrol Pump To Take Selfie; WATCH VIDEO

Durga Puja 2023: Lingerie Brand Zivame Deletes 'Dhunuchi Naach' Post After Facing Online Criticism

Durga Puja 2023: Lingerie Brand Zivame Deletes 'Dhunuchi Naach' Post After Facing Online Criticism

WATCH: With Dhol Tasha & Fireworks, Ranchi Family Welcomes Daughter Back Home After She Leaves...

WATCH: With Dhol Tasha & Fireworks, Ranchi Family Welcomes Daughter Back Home After She Leaves...