Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Maharaj Advocates For Maratha Reservation |

Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Maharaj received an overwhelming response from the residents of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He is in the city to conduct a Ram Katha being organised at Ayodhya Nagari between November 6 and 8.

Speaking to the media, Dhirendra Maharaj advocated for Maratha reservation. "Marathas have immensely contributed to the freedom struggle in the country, as evident from history. Hence, they should be granted reservation. The government should discuss the issue with them and provide the necessary reservations."

Responding to a challenge posed by the Andhshraddha Nirmulan Samiti (ANS), he said, "I had previously visited Nagpur and Mumbai, but they did not come to discuss anything with me. If they want to know anything from me, they should come and engage in a conversation with me. I am here for three days, and they are welcome to approach me and discuss any matters."

Union Minister of State for Finance and event organiser Dr Bhagwat Karad, Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre, Shirish Boralkar, Sanjay Kenekar, and others were present during the press conference.

Meanwhile, Dhirendra Maharaj received a grand welcome from the citizens of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar upon his arrival at Chikkalthana Airport. People gathered along his route, chanting slogans and playing traditional musical instruments on Sunday evening.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)