 VIDEO | Mitra Shakti: India-Sri Lanka Joint Military Drill Commences In Pune's Aundh
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVIDEO | Mitra Shakti: India-Sri Lanka Joint Military Drill Commences In Pune's Aundh

VIDEO | Mitra Shakti: India-Sri Lanka Joint Military Drill Commences In Pune's Aundh

The previous edition of Mitra Shakti was conducted in Sri Lanka in October 2021 at the Combat Training School in Ampara

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, November 16, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO | Mitra Shakti: India-Sri Lanka Joint Military Drill Commences In Pune's Aundh | Video Screengrab

Mitra Shakti, a collaborative military exercise involving troops from India and Sri Lanka, commenced at the Foreign Training Node in Pune's Aundh on Thursday.

Scheduled for a 14-day duration, concluding on November 29, the exercise aims to bolster interoperability, foster military cooperation, conduct joint tactical operations, share experiences, and delve into transnational military concerns.

In its ninth iteration, the exercise seeks to develop joint strategies by exchanging insights on operational expertise, particularly in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism (CI-CT) environments. The training programme encompasses weapon proficiency, fundamental military tactics, and intricate battle strategies.

The Indian Army shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Joint Military Exercise #MitraShakti_2023 between #India & #SriLanka will be conducted from 16 to 29 Nov 2023 in #Pune. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability while sharing best practices between the two Armed Forces."

The High Commission of India in Colombo highlighted the Indian Air Force's deployment of IL76 to transport the Sri Lankan contingent involved in the exercise. "Camaraderie between 🇮🇳 Armed Forces and 🇱🇰 Armed Forces on display!! @IAF_MCC deployed IL76 to transport the 🇱🇰 contingent participating in #ExerciseMitraShakti. This is the first time 🇮🇳and 🇱🇰 have united for a bilateral Bi-Service Exercise, training shoulder to shoulder," read the post.

The Sri Lankan Army in a release announced the participation of a contingent comprising 29 officers and 94 other ranks in this collaborative exercise.

‘Mitra Shakti,’ signifying ‘power of friendship,’ operates within the United Nations’ (UN) mandate, with both armies contributing to UN Peacekeeping Forces deployed in conflict zones worldwide.

The previous edition of Mitra Shakti was conducted in Sri Lanka in October 2021 at the Combat Training School in Ampara.

Read Also
Pune: Panchammagic Donates 35mm Print Of 'Hum Dono Rangeen' To NDFC-NFAI
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune News: 4 Booked For Marriage Of Minor Girl In Aundh

Pune News: 4 Booked For Marriage Of Minor Girl In Aundh

VIDEO | Mitra Shakti: India-Sri Lanka Joint Military Drill Commences In Pune's Aundh

VIDEO | Mitra Shakti: India-Sri Lanka Joint Military Drill Commences In Pune's Aundh

National Institute Of Virology, Pune Announces Recruitment For 80 Vacancies: Technical Assistant And...

National Institute Of Virology, Pune Announces Recruitment For 80 Vacancies: Technical Assistant And...

Pune: Mahesh Landge Aims To Address Bhosari Metro Station's Renaming With Devendra Fadnavis

Pune: Mahesh Landge Aims To Address Bhosari Metro Station's Renaming With Devendra Fadnavis

Pune: Panchammagic Donates 35mm Print Of 'Hum Dono Rangeen' To NDFC-NFAI

Pune: Panchammagic Donates 35mm Print Of 'Hum Dono Rangeen' To NDFC-NFAI