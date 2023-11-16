VIDEO | Mitra Shakti: India-Sri Lanka Joint Military Drill Commences In Pune's Aundh | Video Screengrab

Mitra Shakti, a collaborative military exercise involving troops from India and Sri Lanka, commenced at the Foreign Training Node in Pune's Aundh on Thursday.

Scheduled for a 14-day duration, concluding on November 29, the exercise aims to bolster interoperability, foster military cooperation, conduct joint tactical operations, share experiences, and delve into transnational military concerns.

In its ninth iteration, the exercise seeks to develop joint strategies by exchanging insights on operational expertise, particularly in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism (CI-CT) environments. The training programme encompasses weapon proficiency, fundamental military tactics, and intricate battle strategies.

The Indian Army shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Joint Military Exercise #MitraShakti_2023 between #India & #SriLanka will be conducted from 16 to 29 Nov 2023 in #Pune. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability while sharing best practices between the two Armed Forces."

Joint Military Exercise #MitraShakti_2023 between #India & #SriLanka will be conducted from 16 to 29 Nov 2023 in #Pune. The exercise aims to enhance interoperability while sharing best practices between the two Armed Forces.#IndianArmy#IndiaSriLankaFriendship🇮🇳🇱🇰 pic.twitter.com/ZvRF0gQt73 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 15, 2023

The High Commission of India in Colombo highlighted the Indian Air Force's deployment of IL76 to transport the Sri Lankan contingent involved in the exercise. "Camaraderie between 🇮🇳 Armed Forces and 🇱🇰 Armed Forces on display!! @IAF_MCC deployed IL76 to transport the 🇱🇰 contingent participating in #ExerciseMitraShakti. This is the first time 🇮🇳and 🇱🇰 have united for a bilateral Bi-Service Exercise, training shoulder to shoulder," read the post.

Camaraderie between 🇮🇳 Armed Forces and 🇱🇰 Armed Forces on display!! @IAF_MCC deployed IL76 to transport the 🇱🇰 contingent participating in #ExerciseMitraShakti. This is the first time 🇮🇳and 🇱🇰 have united for a bilateral Bi-Service Exercise,training shoulder to shoulder. pic.twitter.com/DnFnelOTlZ — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) November 15, 2023

The Sri Lankan Army in a release announced the participation of a contingent comprising 29 officers and 94 other ranks in this collaborative exercise.

‘Mitra Shakti,’ signifying ‘power of friendship,’ operates within the United Nations’ (UN) mandate, with both armies contributing to UN Peacekeeping Forces deployed in conflict zones worldwide.

The previous edition of Mitra Shakti was conducted in Sri Lanka in October 2021 at the Combat Training School in Ampara.

