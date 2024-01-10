 Pavanathadi Jatra In Sangvi From January 11 To 15: Venue, Fees, Timings, And All You Need to Know
This annual extravaganza, organised under the Women and Child Welfare Scheme by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), serves as a vital platform for women's self-help groups and individual entrepreneurs.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
Sangvi in Pimpri Chinchwad is gearing up for the much-anticipated Pavanathadi Jatra scheduled to unfold from January 11 to 15.

Pimpri Chinchwad Deputy Commissioner, Ajay Charthankar, has appealed to stallholders to actively participate in this eco-friendly event, emphasising the importance of quality and effective marketing. He spoke after the lucky draw held to feature various stalls, including those reserved for the disabled.

750 stalls in Jatra

"Over the years, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's consistent support has empowered women, providing them with a valuable market platform to showcase quality products and enhance visibility," Deputy Commissioner Charthankar added on this occasion.

Representatives of self-help groups had submitted applications to the Municipal Corporation to make stalls available for selling and exhibiting goods in the Pavanathadi fair. Accordingly, more than 750 self-help groups have been provided with stalls through a lucky draw. Some stalls have been reserved for the disabled, as well as the trasngenders, said Assistant Commissioner Srinivas Dangat.

Last month, the highly anticipated Bhimathadi Jatra, a five-day celebration of Indian tradition, culture, and craftsmanship, concluded in December 25. The event adopted a new approach, focusing on being environmentally friendly and plastic-free.


Food enthusiasts in Pune indulged in a diverse array of dishes, including Khandeshi Puran Mande, Shenguli, Hulgya Madga, Pithla-Bhakri, Khandesi Bharit-Bhakri, Thalipeeth, Hurda, Dhapate, Shipi Amti of Karjat, Kolhapur Tambada and Pandhra Rassa, Fish, Mutton, Chicken-Bhakri.

