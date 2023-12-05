PHOTOS: Feast Your Eyes On These 10 Must-Try Dishes At Pune's Bhimthadi Jatra

By: Aakash Singh | December 05, 2023
Bhimthadi Jatra offers a culinary journey from fish to chicken, maswadi to hurda, presenting a delightful array of rural Maharashtra's delicacies
Bhimthadi Jatra is a countryside carnival featuring a diverse range of domains, including cultural exhibitions, food markets, flea markets, live shows, and much more
Celebrating its 17th edition, Bhimthadi Jatra continues to be a brainchild of Sunanda Pawar
It is aimed at providing self-help groups with a marketplace
This year it will be held from December 21 to 24, 2023, at Pune's Agricultural College Ground in Shivajinagar (Sinchannagar)
This event is supported by the Agricultural Development Trust Baramati, Bhimthadi Foundation, and Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth Rahuri
This year, the carnival boasts at least 310 stalls, promising a vibrant and enriching experience for all attendees.
The delectable treats at the Jatra are crafted on-site at the food stalls by the dedicated members of various self-help groups
Bhimthadi Jatra enriches Pune with innovative attractions, boosting local employment and empowering women self-help groups
Bhimthadi Jatra's 17th edition promises a feast for the senses, featuring a wide variety of spices, foods, and handmade delights
