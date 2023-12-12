Pune's Upcoming Highlights: Bhimthadi To Sawai, 6 Noteworthy Events - Captured In Photos

By: Aakash Singh | December 12, 2023

Bhimthadi Jatra is an annual fair in Pune, promoting rural entrepreneurship and showcasing traditional crafts, art, and agricultural products Dates: December 21 to 24

Sawai Gandharva Festival is a renowned classical music event in Pune, featuring eminent musicians and celebrating the rich heritage of Indian classical music Dates: December 13 to 17

Swaryogini Dr Prabha Atre performing at the 68th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav

Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) showcases global cinema, fostering cultural exchange. It's a prominent platform for diverse films and filmmakers Dates: January 18 to 25, 2024

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will host a programme for children named, the Urban95 Kids Festival (Balotsav) at Saras Baug Dates: December 14 to 17

Pune International Literary Festival (PILF) celebrates literature, bringing together authors and readers in engaging discussions and literary exploration Dates: Decemer 16 and 17

The National Book Trust (NBT), a division under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, is organising the Pune Book Festival Dates: December 16 to the 24