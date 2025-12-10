No Disruptions At Pune Airport: Full Bay Availability, Passenger Flow Normal | Sourced

Pune Airport continued to function smoothly on Wednesday, ensuring seamless movement of aircraft and passengers despite airline-specific schedule adjustments. Airport officials confirmed that all 10 aircraft parking bays remained fully available and efficiently utilised, with no IndiGo or other airline aircraft stranded or occupying apron spots unnecessarily.

For December 10, IndiGo scheduled 53 arrivals and 53 departures, of which four arrivals and four departures were pre-planned cancellations. Officials emphasised that these cancellations were communicated to passengers well in advance, with no incidents of last-minute cancellations at the terminal.

On December 9, Pune Airport handled a heavy passenger load efficiently with 13,838 arriving passengers and 13,799 departing passengers, and additionally 84 arrivals and 84 departures in total.

Santosh Dhoke, Managing Director of Pune Airport, said airside operations ran optimally throughout the day, enabling uninterrupted handling of arrivals and departures. "All airlines, including Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, Fly91 and others, operated without disruption to terminal activities, passenger services or ground-handling processes. The airport also maintained close coordination with airline and operational partners to uphold stability and ensure convenience for travellers," he added.

Despite minor schedule adjustments from some airlines, airport officials confirmed that terminal and airside operations remained unaffected, ensuring passengers experienced a smooth, hassle-free journey.

Additionally, passenger engagement teams were active across the terminal, gathering feedback and receiving appreciation for the efficient travel experience. Airport authorities said these initiatives reflect their commitment to enhancing passenger-centric services and delivering a consistently seamless travel environment.

Airline-wise flight operations (arrivals/departures):

Air India: 8 / 8

IndiGo: 48 / 48

SpiceJet: 6 / 6

Air India Express: 14 / 14

Akasa Air: 8 / 8

Fly91: 3 / 3

Meanwhile, railway officials from the Pune Division have also started four special trains to various routes for the smooth flow of passengers to reach their destination.

The four additional trains named are: (1413) PUNE SBC SPL, (1409) PUNE NZM SPECIAL, (6264) PUNE BNC SPL and (4726) KK HSR SF SPL.

Hemant Behra, Divisional Commercial Manager, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "Four additional trains have been scheduled on various routes for passengers after the crisis at Pune Airport. Trains are scheduled on the busiest and in-demand routes for passengers. However, the situation is under control. Additional trains could be scheduled if required in the future."