 Pune: Early Check-Ups Key To Preventing Childhood Disabilities, Says Dr Nagnath Yampalle
The camp was held under the guidance of Zilla Parishad CEO Gajanan Patil and senior education officials. A total of 134 students from 58 schools underwent medical check-ups

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 09:08 AM IST
Early diagnosis and treatment are important to prevent disability among children, said Dr Nagnath Yampalle, District Civil Surgeon, Aundh District Hospital, Pune. He was speaking at the inauguration of a taluka-level health camp for specially-abled students held under Disability Equality Week.

The camp was organised by Pune Zilla Parishad’s Haveli Education Department, the National Child Health Program (RBSK), and the DEIC unit of Aundh District Hospital.

Dr Vandana Joshi, Dr Surekha Chawaria, Dr Sandhya Sisodiya, Dr Meenakshi Hable, education officers Dnyandev Khose and Shankar Mundhe and RBSK doctors Vijay Jagtap and Nitin Kadam were present.
Dr Yampalle urged parents to continue regular treatment and therapy for their children and to contact Aundh District Hospital for UDI(D) cards.

A total of 134 students from 58 schools underwent medical check-ups.

Parents were also given guidance on caring for children with hearing issues, learning disabilities, autism, vision problems, speech disorders, cerebral palsy, and other conditions, so they can continue their education smoothly.

Parents showed great response, and the camp was completed successfully with the support of the Haveli Panchayat Samiti and the RBSK–DEIC teams.

