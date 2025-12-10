 Pune: 65-Year-Old Pedestrian Rammed By School Van On Sinhagad Road, Dies On The Spot; Driver Flees
The incident took place around 12:15 pm on Tuesday near the Fun Time Cinema, opposite the Vadgaon canal in Vadgaon Budruk. The deceased has been identified as Baburao Pandurang Pangare (65), a resident of Pokale Vasti, Dhayari

Pune: A 65-year-old man died after being hit by a school van on Sinhagad Road near Fun Time Complex on Monday afternoon. The driver of the van fled the spot without informing the police, following which a case has been registered at Sinhagad Road Police Station.

The incident took place around 12:15 pm on Tuesday near the Fun Time Cinema, opposite the Vadgaon canal in Vadgaon Budruk.

The deceased has been identified as Baburao Pandurang Pangare (65), a resident of Pokale Vasti, Dhayari.

According to the police, the Eicher school van (MH 12 VF 4376) was being driven rashly and negligently by Shrimant Nilappa Mali (65), a resident of Sinhagad College Staff Quarters. He allegedly ignored traffic rules and hit the pedestrian Baburao Pandurang Pangare.

Pangare sustained serious injuries leading to his death. The accused driver fled from the spot.

Regarding the matter, a case has been filed at Sinhagad Road Police Station under sections 281, 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 184, 134, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Ulhas Kadam, Police Inspector (Crime) of Sinhagad Road Police Station, said the CCTV footage from the area is being examined to verify the sequence of events.

Further investigation is underway.

