 TCS Confirms 376 Layoffs Over 2 Quarters In Pune; Maharashtra Govt Counters Reports Of Massive Retrenchments
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneTCS Confirms 376 Layoffs Over 2 Quarters In Pune; Maharashtra Govt Counters Reports Of Massive Retrenchments

TCS Confirms 376 Layoffs Over 2 Quarters In Pune; Maharashtra Govt Counters Reports Of Massive Retrenchments

The Maharashtra government informed the legislative council that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) laid off 376 employees from its Pune campuses over two quarters in the current fiscal year. Labour Minister Aakash Fundkar clarified the layoffs involved middle and senior managers and were not due to AI or automation, countering reports of large-scale retrenchments across multiple cities.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
TCS Confirms 376 Layoffs Over 2 Quarters In Pune; Maharashtra Govt Counters Reports Of Massive Retrenchments | (Photo Courtesy: Wikipedia)

Nagpur: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday told the legislative council that Tata Consultancy Services has laid off 376 employees over two quarters of the current fiscal from their Pune city campuses, an assertion coming amid reports of large-scale retrenchments at the IT major.

Labour Minister Aakash Fundkar gave the data in the upper house citing information received from TCS after members pointed to media reports about massive layoffs at the company.

MLCs Uma Khapre, Pravin Darekar, Prasad Lad and others, speaking in Question Hour, raised concerns over hundreds of employees in the IT sector being laid off due to the growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

They asked whether it is true that about 30,000 employees of TCS have been retrenched in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

FPJ Shorts
On Camera: Roof Collapses During Wedding Function, More Than 20 Guests Injured In Himachal Pradesh
On Camera: Roof Collapses During Wedding Function, More Than 20 Guests Injured In Himachal Pradesh
'It's Just Not Fair...': Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Makes Huge Statement On Trans Athletes Competing In Women's Sports; Video
'It's Just Not Fair...': Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Makes Huge Statement On Trans Athletes Competing In Women's Sports; Video
Sensex Climbs 126.34 Points To 84,792.62 In Early Trade, Nifty Up 26.35 To 25,866
Sensex Climbs 126.34 Points To 84,792.62 In Early Trade, Nifty Up 26.35 To 25,866
Microsoft Bets Big On India! Announces $17.5 Billion Investment To Scale AI Infrastructure, PM Modi Hails Move For A 'Better Planet'
Microsoft Bets Big On India! Announces $17.5 Billion Investment To Scale AI Infrastructure, PM Modi Hails Move For A 'Better Planet'
Read Also
Goa Police Detain Key Accused In Arpora Nightclub Fire Incident; INTERPOL Issues Blue Corner Notice...
article-image

Fundkar, in a written reply, said that as per information received from the TCS management there are 45,575 employees working in the company's Pune campuses.

The IT company, in its two quarterly period of the financial year 2025-26, has laid off 376 employees (from Pune city) after having discussion with them, serving notices and paying salaries, he told the upper house, citing the TCS data.

The minister further said the company management has informed the layoffs were of middle and senior managerial-level positions and clarified the retrenchments were not due to AI use and automation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TCS Confirms 376 Layoffs Over 2 Quarters In Pune; Maharashtra Govt Counters Reports Of Massive...

TCS Confirms 376 Layoffs Over 2 Quarters In Pune; Maharashtra Govt Counters Reports Of Massive...

Mundhwa Land Deal Case Accused Shital Tejwani Had Sued Actor Ranbir Kapoor Over Pune Flat In 2018:...

Mundhwa Land Deal Case Accused Shital Tejwani Had Sued Actor Ranbir Kapoor Over Pune Flat In 2018:...

Pune: 2,299.44 Grams Of Hydroponic Weed Valued At ₹2.29 Crore Confiscated From Bangkok Passenger...

Pune: 2,299.44 Grams Of Hydroponic Weed Valued At ₹2.29 Crore Confiscated From Bangkok Passenger...

Pune: Early Check-Ups Key To Preventing Childhood Disabilities, Says Dr Nagnath Yampalle

Pune: Early Check-Ups Key To Preventing Childhood Disabilities, Says Dr Nagnath Yampalle

Pune: 65-Year-Old Pedestrian Rammed By School Van On Sinhagad Road, Dies On The Spot; Driver Flees

Pune: 65-Year-Old Pedestrian Rammed By School Van On Sinhagad Road, Dies On The Spot; Driver Flees