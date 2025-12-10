 Mundhwa Land Deal Case Accused Shital Tejwani Had Sued Actor Ranbir Kapoor Over Pune Flat In 2018: RTI Activist
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMundhwa Land Deal Case Accused Shital Tejwani Had Sued Actor Ranbir Kapoor Over Pune Flat In 2018: RTI Activist

Mundhwa Land Deal Case Accused Shital Tejwani Had Sued Actor Ranbir Kapoor Over Pune Flat In 2018: RTI Activist

Shital Tejwani, arrested in the Mundhwa land deal case involving a firm linked to Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s son, had previously sued actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2018 over a Pune flat dispute. The case, regarding early eviction from a leased Trump Towers apartment, is still pending. Tejwani is in police custody till December 11 in connection with the land scam.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 09:18 AM IST
article-image
Mundhwa Land Deal Case Accused Shital Tejwani Had Sued Actor Ranbir Kapoor Over Pune Flat In 2018: RTI Activist | File Pics

Pune: Shital Tejwani, who has been arrested in the Mundhwa land deal case involving a firm linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth, had sued Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2018 over a flat in Pune, an activist claimed on Tuesday.

Tejwani allegedly entered into the deal to sell the 40-acre land parcel to Parth Pawar and Digvijay Patil's firm Amadea Enterprises LLP. She held the power of attorney in the land deal case.

RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar, in his social media post said, "Ranbir Kapoor probably doesn't even know how many civil (?) cases Sheetal Tejwani has been tangled in. No surprise she enjoys solid backing from land mafias & politicians." "FYI: Sheetal Tejwani/Suryawanshi (now arrested in the Mundhawa land scam) is the same Sheetal S. Suryawanshi who sued Ranbir in 2018 for Rs 50.40 lakh over a Trump Towers flat. The case is still stuck in the evidence stage. Next hearing: 05 Jan 2026," he said.

Read Also
Goa Police Detain Key Accused In Arpora Nightclub Fire Incident; INTERPOL Issues Blue Corner Notice...
article-image

In 2018, Ranbir Kapoor, who leased out his plush apartment in Trump Towers, located in Kalyani Nagar area of Pune, was sued by Tejwani for allegedly not honouring the terms of the rental agreement.

FPJ Shorts
'It's Just Not Fair...': Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Makes Huge Statement On Trans Athletes Competing In Women's Sports; Video
'It's Just Not Fair...': Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Makes Huge Statement On Trans Athletes Competing In Women's Sports; Video
Sensex Climbs 126.34 Points To 84,792.62 In Early Trade, Nifty Up 26.35 To 25,866
Sensex Climbs 126.34 Points To 84,792.62 In Early Trade, Nifty Up 26.35 To 25,866
Microsoft Bets Big On India! Announces $17.5 Billion Investment To Scale AI Infrastructure, PM Modi Hails Move For A 'Better Planet'
Microsoft Bets Big On India! Announces $17.5 Billion Investment To Scale AI Infrastructure, PM Modi Hails Move For A 'Better Planet'
Gauri Garje Death: Mumbai Police Set Up SIT To Probe Suicide Abetment Case Involving Minister Pankaja Munde’s PA
Gauri Garje Death: Mumbai Police Set Up SIT To Probe Suicide Abetment Case Involving Minister Pankaja Munde’s PA

After renting the flat on leave and license basis, she had demanded damages and interest for being evicted much before the lock-in period stated in the agreement. The case is scheduled to come up for hearing before a Pune court in January next year.

Tejwani, arrested on December 3 in the Mundhwa land deal case, was sent to police custody till December 11 by a Pune court.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TCS Confirms 376 Layoffs Over 2 Quarters In Pune; Maharashtra Govt Counters Reports Of Massive...

TCS Confirms 376 Layoffs Over 2 Quarters In Pune; Maharashtra Govt Counters Reports Of Massive...

Mundhwa Land Deal Case Accused Shital Tejwani Had Sued Actor Ranbir Kapoor Over Pune Flat In 2018:...

Mundhwa Land Deal Case Accused Shital Tejwani Had Sued Actor Ranbir Kapoor Over Pune Flat In 2018:...

Pune: 2,299.44 Grams Of Hydroponic Weed Valued At ₹2.29 Crore Confiscated From Bangkok Passenger...

Pune: 2,299.44 Grams Of Hydroponic Weed Valued At ₹2.29 Crore Confiscated From Bangkok Passenger...

Pune: Early Check-Ups Key To Preventing Childhood Disabilities, Says Dr Nagnath Yampalle

Pune: Early Check-Ups Key To Preventing Childhood Disabilities, Says Dr Nagnath Yampalle

Pune: 65-Year-Old Pedestrian Rammed By School Van On Sinhagad Road, Dies On The Spot; Driver Flees

Pune: 65-Year-Old Pedestrian Rammed By School Van On Sinhagad Road, Dies On The Spot; Driver Flees