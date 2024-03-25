Nashik: Water Supply Disruption In Several Wards On Wednesday

Representational Pic

Residents of Satpur, Nashik West, and CIDCO areas will experience water supply interruptions as repair works commence at the Shivajinagar Water Purification Centre. Scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, repairs on the main water channels feeding the Amritmani Jalakumbh necessitate the temporary suspension of water supply in approximately 12 wards.

The Municipal Corporation's water supply department has outlined the affected wards, including Chunchale, Duttanagar, and Mauli Chowk in Satpur division, as well as Nahush society premises and Purnavadnagar in Nashik West division. Additionally, areas like Kamathwada and Dhanwantari hospital college in CIDCO will also be impacted.

Various works in the Shivajinagar Water Purification Centre, repair of the main water channel that fills the Amritmani Jalakumbh, and repair of another water channel will be done on Wednesday. Consequently, water supply will be stopped in about 12 wards of Satpur, Nashik West, and CIDCO. Water supply will be low in this area on Thursday morning. For one and a half months, the Municipal Corporation has been shutting down water supply in different areas due to repairs and similar reasons.

The areas include Akashvani Kendra premises, Tirupati town, Sahadevanagar, Suyojit garden, Aichitnagar, Gitanjali society, pumping station, Shanti Niketan, and premises in ward number 7 of Nashik West division, Mahatmanagar watershed complex, Parijatnagar, Samata Nagar, Kamgar Nagar, Suyojit garden, Vanvihar colony, Utkarsh colony, Lavatenagar, Patrakar colony, Maharashtra Police Prabodhini, Sambhaji Chowk, Ushakiran society, Krantinagar, Shrimandal, Tidke colony, Rahulnagar, Milindnagar, Kutte Marg, Chandak circle, Tupsakhare lawns, Matoshree Nagar, Sahwasnagar, Kalikanagar, Gadkari Chowk, Gaikwad Nagar area, and Indranagari in ward 25 of CIDCO, Kamathwada, Dhanwantari hospital college, Mahalakshminagar, Dattanagar, Matalenagar, Shivashakti Nagar in ward 26, area near ITI bridge, Bombay Taylor area, Chunchale Gharkul Yojana in ward 27, Dater Mala, Alibaba Nagar, Ambad Male area, and Khutwadnagar, Mauli lawns, Vavrenagar, Ambad Gaon, Mahalakshmi Nagar in Ward 28.

These repairs are part of ongoing maintenance efforts by the Municipal Corporation, which has been periodically shutting down water supply across different areas for repair purposes. Despite assurances from the water supply department regarding the necessity of these works, concerns linger among citizens regarding the timing and extent of these disruptions. Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements in anticipation of low water supply in affected areas on Thursday morning.