Pune: Lack Of Street Lights, Drinking Water Irks NIBM Annexe Residents | FPJ

Residents of NIBM Annexe in Pune are growing increasingly frustrated due to the absence of street lights and adequate drinking water in their area.

In a recent candlelight protest, residents vented their anger over the lack of street lighting, which has exacerbated safety concerns and led to a rise in crime incidents within the neighbourhood. The protest, spearheaded by a diverse group comprising senior citizens, women, retired defence personnel, and children, aimed to highlight the urgent need for the installation of street lights along crucial stretches.

Furkan Shaikh, chairman of the Archana Kohinoor Glory Society, emphasised the criticality of functioning street lights, citing recent incidents of crime and harassment facilitated by the lack of proper illumination. He remarked, "Street light structures are in place, but they remain non-functional. Just a day ago, a woman was harassed by a biker on a poorly lit road. The absence of street lights has turned our area into a hotspot for illegal activities, posing a serious threat to residents' safety. Despite paying taxes, residents find themselves vulnerable, while miscreants take advantage of the darkness. Furthermore, inadequate police patrolling exacerbates the situation."

Tara Singh, President of the Anand Van Resident Forum, echoed concerns about safety and the ineffectiveness of previous complaints to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) regarding the erratic functioning of street lights. He stated, "The candle march was organised to highlight the glaring safety issues faced by citizens in our locality. Despite lodging numerous complaints with the PMC, no concrete action has been taken to address the unreliable street lighting."

In addition to street light woes, residents are grappling with a severe shortage of drinking water, forcing them to rely on expensive tanker water supply despite regular tax payments to the civic body. Residents allege that the influence of "tanker mafias" with political and PMC ties obstructs efforts to lay down water pipelines, perpetuating their dependency on costly tanker water.

Tara Singh expressed frustration over the persistent water crisis, revealing, "Out of 31 housing societies in the area, around 25 are experiencing acute water shortages and are compelled to purchase water from tanker mafias. These mafias wield considerable influence, hindering PMC's efforts to install water pipelines. Builders, in collusion with these mafias, have been selling flats with false promises of uninterrupted water supply for the past decade."

Furkan Shaikh criticised the PMC for failing to deliver essential services despite hefty tax collections, deeming it "unethical" to burden residents with additional expenses for basic amenities.

Rohan Gaikwad, a member of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), highlighted the collective struggle of the residents, underscoring drainage issues as another pressing concern plaguing the area. He remarked, "We lodged complaints with the PMC last November, addressing the grievances of the community. The inadequate drainage system exacerbates the challenges faced by residents."