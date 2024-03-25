'Same Story Every Weekend': Commuters React To Traffic Congestion On Mumbai-Pune Expressway | Image courtesy: @Gargid0911

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway faced its usual challenge of heavy traffic congestion over the Holi weekend.

During the extended weekend, there was a notable increase in traffic volume on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, resulting in an additional one-and-a-half hours of travel time on top of the usual four-hour journey between the two cities.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway, a vital link connecting major cities and serving as a conduit to popular travel destinations such as Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani, Lonavala, and Alibaug, experienced heightened congestion. Commuters expressed frustration over prolonged travel durations and frequent traffic snarls, raising doubts about the expressway's efficiency.

Reflecting on the recurring congestion, one commuter lamented, "It's the same story every single weekend. The Mumbai-Pune sector desperately needs a significant boost in train and bus capacity. Private vehicles have far exceeded the expressway's capacity over a decade ago."

Another traveller shared his experience, likening the journey to Lonavala or Pune during extended weekends to "third-degree torture" for himself and his fellow passengers.

A third user humorously remarked, "Weekenders never seem to learn, do they? By now, they should realise that the best course of action during long weekends is to stay home and avoid the traffic chaos to Pune, Lonavala, Khandala, Nashik, and similar destinations."

Check out the reactions below:

Going by road to Lonavala-Pune during extended weekends is like giving third degree torture to yourselves and your co-passengers. https://t.co/XHtdohZdJ9 — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) March 24, 2024

Weekenders don't learn is it? They should know by now that the best thing to do during long weekends is stay home & avoid driving to Pune/Lonavla/Khandala/Nasik & similar places around. — allthatmatters (@nmyg) March 24, 2024

Every single weekend, the same story.

What the Mumbai-Pune sector needs is 10x more trains and buses capacity. The two highways exceeded private vehicles capacity a decade ago. https://t.co/wgMICU6nhj — Sachin Kalbag (@SachinKalbag) March 24, 2024

What's what happens when we have such 'competent' officials. Look at the heavy vehicles occupying all the fast lanes.



With so many such things, Maharashtra is no longer lovable, no longer livable. — Parag (@ThePPARAG) March 24, 2024