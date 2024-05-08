Unique Polling Stations in Satara Lok Sabha Constituency Boost Voter Engagement |

In an effort to increase voter turnout, the district administrations have been trying to attract voters by decorating booths and providing facilities. As part of these efforts, unique polling stations were set up in the Satara Lok Sabha Constituency to boost voter participation.

These stations, conceptualised by District Collector Jitendra Dudi, District Council Chief Executive Officer Yashni Nagarajan, Superintendent of Police Sameer Shaikh, and Election Deputy Collector Bhagwan Kamble, garnered attention for their innovative features.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's alma mater, Chhatrapati Pratapsingh High School, became a focal point for promoting educational empowerment through reading.

Similarly, Apshinge Military showcased the spirit of "Jai Jawan." At Rajmata Jijau School in Godoli, the focus was on environmentally friendly bamboo cultivation, highlighting its benefits in reducing carbon emissions and water usage.

The concept of Nachani village was celebrated at the Kusumbi polling station in Javali taluka. Kas Petri polling station underscored the significance of the flower plateau, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Munavle highlighted the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, while Metgutad focused on Mahabaleshwar tourism and berries.

Furthermore, Pachagani Ghatai Vidya Mandir School showcased the Deorai artifact exhibition, promoting agricultural heritage. Lastly, Dhumalwadi polling station celebrated "Jai Kisan, Jai Phalbagh," acknowledging the importance of agriculture and horticulture.

These unique polling stations captivated voters and encouraged civic engagement.

Meanwhile, as per the data shared by the election authorities, Satara recorded a voter turnout of 54.74 percent.

In the Satara constituency of cooperative-rich Western Maharashtra, the electoral battle was between Udayanraje Bhosale, the BJP nominee and sitting Rajya Sabha member, who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and Shashikant Shinde, the NCP SP candidate and sitting legislator. Shinde represents the politically-influential Mathadi workers.

Satara was a traditional Congress bastion till 1999 as after a split in the grand old party the NCP grabbed the seat and since then till 2019, retained its supremacy. During the 2019 General Elections, Bhosale, who had won the seat in 2009 and 2014, had emerged victorious.