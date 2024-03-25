VIDEOS & PHOTOS: Pune's Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple Adorned With 2,000 Kg Of Grapes On Holi |

On the occasion of Holi, 2,000 kg of grapes were used to decorate the renowned Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple in Pune on Sunday.

The Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple is said to be 130 years old.

According to the temple authorities, the deity of Lord Ganesha was incepted by Dagdusheth Halwai and his wife Lakshmibai way back when they lost their only son to the plague epidemic, and hence it is called Shreemant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: 2000 kgs of grapes were used to decorate Dagdusheth Temple pic.twitter.com/4IAfILZTFx — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her greetings to citizens on the eve of Holi.

In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad."

The president upheld the spirit of the Holi festival in her message and said, "Holi is a vibrant and joyous festival, which infuses hope and enthusiasm into our lives. Various colours of Holi symbolise the diversity of our country. This festival promotes feelings of love, unity, and brotherhood among the people. This festival also inspires us to strengthen our cultural heritage." "May this festival of colours bring happiness into everyone's life and motivate all of us to work towards nation-building with new zeal," she added.

Holi is a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas. The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called 'Holika Dahan', signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna.