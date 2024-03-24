 Pune: Understanding The Lok Sabha Election Scenario Of The Cultural Capital
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Understanding The Lok Sabha Election Scenario Of The Cultural Capital

Pune: Understanding The Lok Sabha Election Scenario Of The Cultural Capital

For the upcoming Lok Sabha Election in 2024, Pune constituency is slated to go to polls in May. The voting date is set for May 7, falling under Phase 3 of the election process, while the results are expected to be declared on June 4.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 63 Out Of 65 Code Of Conduct Complaints Addressed By District Control Room For Lok Sabha Elections |

As the Lok Sabha elections draw nearer, the Election Commission of India has announced the final schedule for voting and results in the Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

Pune Lok Sabha constituency, situated in Maharashtra, is among the 48 parliamentary constituencies in the state. According to the 2019 Lok Sabha Election statistics, the constituency boasts approximately 2,075,824 registered voters, with a voter turnout of 49.89%.

For the upcoming Lok Sabha Election in 2024, Pune constituency is slated to go to polls in May. The voting date is set for May 7, falling under Phase 3 of the election process, while the results are expected to be declared on June 4.

Read Also
Pune: Upset Over Ticket Denial, Aba Bagul Stages Demonstration Outside Congress Bhavan
article-image

With the announcement of the election schedule, the process of nomination filing by candidates representing major political parties and Independents has commenced. While some parties had unveiled their candidate lists prior to the election schedule, others have been announcing candidates as the election progresses across different phases.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, Girish Bhalchandra Bapat of the BJP emerged victorious in the Pune constituency, securing a total of 632,835 votes. Mohan Joshi from the INC secured 308,207 votes. The total voter count for the Girish Bhalchandra Bapat constituency stood at 1,035,654 votes.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Dr. Amol Kolhe's Neglect of Wagholi's Development Raises Eyebrows

Pune: Dr. Amol Kolhe's Neglect of Wagholi's Development Raises Eyebrows

Pune: Understanding The Lok Sabha Election Scenario Of The Cultural Capital

Pune: Understanding The Lok Sabha Election Scenario Of The Cultural Capital

Akashvani Pune's Evening Broadcast To Resume From April 7

Akashvani Pune's Evening Broadcast To Resume From April 7

VIDEO: Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Decorated With Two Thousand Kilograms Of Grapes

VIDEO: Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Decorated With Two Thousand Kilograms Of Grapes

VIDEO: After Starting Campaign, Ravindra Dhangekar Meets Sharad Pawar

VIDEO: After Starting Campaign, Ravindra Dhangekar Meets Sharad Pawar