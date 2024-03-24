Pune: Understanding The Lok Sabha Election Scenario Of The Cultural Capital

Pune: 63 Out Of 65 Code Of Conduct Complaints Addressed By District Control Room For Lok Sabha Elections |

As the Lok Sabha elections draw nearer, the Election Commission of India has announced the final schedule for voting and results in the Pune Lok Sabha constituency.

Pune Lok Sabha constituency, situated in Maharashtra, is among the 48 parliamentary constituencies in the state. According to the 2019 Lok Sabha Election statistics, the constituency boasts approximately 2,075,824 registered voters, with a voter turnout of 49.89%.

For the upcoming Lok Sabha Election in 2024, Pune constituency is slated to go to polls in May. The voting date is set for May 7, falling under Phase 3 of the election process, while the results are expected to be declared on June 4.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the process of nomination filing by candidates representing major political parties and Independents has commenced. While some parties had unveiled their candidate lists prior to the election schedule, others have been announcing candidates as the election progresses across different phases.

In the previous Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, Girish Bhalchandra Bapat of the BJP emerged victorious in the Pune constituency, securing a total of 632,835 votes. Mohan Joshi from the INC secured 308,207 votes. The total voter count for the Girish Bhalchandra Bapat constituency stood at 1,035,654 votes.