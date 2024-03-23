Pune: Upset Over Ticket Denial, Aba Bagul Stages Demonstration Outside Congress Bhavan |

Congress' decision to nominate Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar for the Pune Lok Sabha seat has sparked discontent among the party's senior leader and former deputy mayor, Aba Bagul.

On Saturday, Bagul and his supporters staged a demonstration outside Congress Bhavan to express their displeasure.

"This decision undermines the loyalty of dedicated Congress workers. Many such loyalists are feeling neglected and unheard," lamented Bagul.

"While I remain committed to Congress, there's discontentment over the party's disregard for the 'one man one post' principle, sidelining loyalists," he emphasized.

Meanwhile, Dhangekar has kicked off his election campaign confidently. "I've already launched my campaign, anticipating a ticket for the Pune Lok Sabha seat. I'm optimistic about replicating the success of the Kasba bypoll in the upcoming elections," he asserted.

Dhangekar is set to face off against BJP candidate Murlidhar Mohol.