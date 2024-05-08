 Pune: Firing Incident Sparks Fear in Warje Area Post Baramati Voting
In the Ramnagar area of Warje Malwadi, three individuals arrived on a two-wheeler and fired shots into the air around 11 at night.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Firing Incident Sparks Fear in Warje Area Post Baramati Voting | Representative image

Shortly after the conclusion of voting in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, an incident occurred late Tuesday night where three individuals on a two-wheeler fired a pistol in the air in the Warje area of Pune. The motive behind the firing remains unknown. The perpetrators fled towards Katraj, and efforts to apprehend them are underway. The gunfire temporarily instilled fear in the area, leaving residents anxious.

In the Ramnagar area of Warje Malwadi, three individuals arrived on a two-wheeler and fired shots into the air around 11 at night. This incident occurred following the smooth conduct of voting in the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency, which encompasses the Warje area of Pune.

Sule reacts

Baramati MP Supriya Sule expressed her concern on social media, stating, "Yesterday, in the Warje area of the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency, unidentified individuals attempted to spread fear by firing shots into the air. Such acts of intimidation during the democratic process are unprecedented in this constituency. Voter intimidation has been prevalent here, and this incident exacerbates the situation. It is deeply shocking, and we vehemently condemn it. The Election Commission and the police authorities must take decisive action against those responsible for instilling fear through gunfire."

The contest for the Baramati constituency is keenly watched as it is the first time that members of the Pawar clan are in the fray against each other post the split in the Nationalist Congress Party. Sharad Pawar's daughter and sitting MP Supriya Sule is locked in a tight fight with her sister-in-law Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar. 

