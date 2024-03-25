 Pune: Thieves Target 250-Year-Old Vitthal Rukmini Temple, Steal Deity's Idol And Makhar
Meanwhile, a case has been registered against three unknown thieves at the Vishrambag Police Station.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 12:14 PM IST
The 250-year-old Vitthal Rukmini Temple in Pune's Sadashiv Peth was recently targeted by thieves, who stole valuable items including the deity's idol and Makhar after breaking into the temple on March 8, official said on Monday.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against three unknown thieves at the Vishrambag Police Station. Gaurav Dnyaneshwar Sinnarkar (age 38, Sadashiv Peth, Khajina Vihir Chowk Pune) has filed a complaint in this matter.

According to the police, on March 8, around 3pm, three unidentified individuals came to the Khajina Vihir Vitthal Rukmini temple area on a two-wheeler. They broke the locks of the main door of the temple and the door of the temple core.

The lock of the cupboard in the temple was also broken, and a total of ₹ 41,500 worth of items such as a silver Vitthal-Rukmini idol, a silver Ganpati idol, a Tulja Bhawani brass idol, and a silver Makhar mounted on the wall were stolen.

A case has been registered against the unknown thief in this case, and further investigation is being conducted by Sub-Inspector Fartade. The history of the treasure well Vitthal Rukmini temple dates back 250 years. This temple holds a significant place among the old temples of Pune. The idols in the temple are also said to be 250 years old.

Earlier in January,  miscreants targeted the donation boxes at Sri Akhil Kapadganj Public Ganeshotsav Mandal Trust's Ganesha Temple in Someshwar Mandir Chowk, Ravivar Peth. Breaking the lock outside the door, the thieves made off with the funds designated for community festivities around 3:15am.

In October of last year, the Bharati Vidyapeeth police apprehended a criminal with prior police records for the theft of silver ornaments valued at ₹2.6 lakh from the Chamunda Bhavani Mata Mandir in Bhilarewadi, near Katraj. The theft occurred sometime during the night of August 22. Police investigations, supported by CCTV footage, revealed that the criminal, Sunil Anna Kamble (36) from Ramnagar in Warje, had stooped down before the deity before committing the theft.

