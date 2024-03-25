Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Water Sources In 119 Villages In Hingoli Contaminated

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Under the Groundwater Survey, it has been found that the water sources in as many as 119 villages in the Hingoli district have contaminated water. The contaminated water from biological sources is supplied to 28 villages, and from chemical sources to 91 villages.

The Groundwater Department checks the water samples from each village every month. Accordingly, it is decided whether the water from the sources is contaminated. Based on the report, the department informs the concerned Gram Panchayats whether the water should be allowed for drinking purposes. If the water is contaminated, it is then purified with bleaching powder.

In February 2024, water in 91 villages was found to be contaminated. According to the atomic biological test, water in villages of Aundha taluka including Hirva Jatu, Dehgaj, Bhosi, Tamti Tanda, Jalal Dhaba, Asola Tarfe Lakh, Jadgaon, Suregaon, Salna, Savli, Sali Tanda, Chaundhi, Kathoda, and other villages is contaminated.

Similarly, water in villages of Hingoli taluka including Bodkhi, Chanchala, Durgandhamani and others in Vasmat taluka– Javala and other villages have contaminated water sources.

In all, 24 contaminated water samples were tested in Aundha taluka, of which 20 are not drinkable. Out of the 87 atomic biological tests, 13 are not drinkable.

In Hingoli taluka, 17 chemical water tests were conducted, of which 3 were not drinkable. Out of the 21 atomic biological tests, 5 were negative.

In Aundha taluka, 58 water samples were tested and 50 were found to be undrinkable. 81 auto-biological tests were conducted, and seven were found inappropriate for drinking.

In Vasmat taluka, 19 chemical tests were conducted, of which 16 were negative. Out of the 23 atomic biological tests, 2 were found to be not suitable for drinking. The condition in Kalamnuri and Sengaon talukas is also similar.

In the chemical tests, fluoride and nitrate are found in the water in most of the villages. Hence, it is important that the water should be purified before it is allowed for drinking, the officers said.