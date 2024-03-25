Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Water Storage In 750 Minor Irrigation Projects In Marathwada Down To 12.92%

Representative Image | File Photo

The water level in 750 minor irrigation projects across the Marathwada region has dropped to 12.92%, down from 34.28% at the same time last year, according to an official on Monday. The irrigation department released a report on water levels in these projects across eight Marathwada districts: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, Dharashiv, Latur, Beed, and Parbhani as of March 22.

The report stated, "Water storage stands at 210.91 million cubic meters (MCM), which is 12.92% of capacity, in Marathwada. On March 22 last year, the water storage was 578.06 MCM, or 34.28% of total capacity." It further highlighted, "The lowest storage is in Jalna, with just 2.40 MCM of water in 57 projects, accounting for 1.42% of storage capacity. The highest storage, at 36.09%, is in 80 irrigation projects in Nanded district."