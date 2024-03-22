Nashik District Spends ₹15 Lakh Daily On Water Tanker Needs

Due to the dire state of water supply, residents are forced to rely on private tanker operators | Anand Chaini

The ongoing drought in Nashik district has led to a significant increase in water tanker usage. Despite receiving nearly 30 per cent less rainfall than average this monsoon, water supply via tankers was initiated in some areas due to the scarcity of rainfall in rain shadow regions. The district administration has responded to the situation by implementing various measures to alleviate water scarcity, including the acquisition of wells and increased tanker water supply.

Currently, 181 tankers are supplying water to 184 villages, with a total of 409 tanker rounds being conducted. The district is spending approximately ₹15 lakh per day to meet the water demand through tankers, despite ongoing efforts to implement a water supply scheme.

To regulate tanker operations, the government has fixed rates based on tanker capacity, with transport rates set at ₹3.40 per kilometre per tonne and a daily rate of ₹270 for one tonne capacity tankers. However, despite significant investments in regional water supply schemes, tanker usage remains indispensable in many areas.

The district administration has deployed various strategies over the years to address water scarcity, including temporary tap water supply schemes, special repairs, well deepening, and silting, as well as acquiring private wells. Yet, tankers continue to play a vital role in water distribution.

To ensure efficiency and transparency, tankers have been equipped with GPS systems and must be registered online before payment. Despite these efforts, the reliance on tanker water remains high, highlighting the ongoing challenges posed by drought in Nashik district.