 IT Depts In Mumbai & Pune Set Up 24x7 Control Rooms To Monitor Cash Movements During Lok Sabha Elections 2024
The control room will monitor misuse of money power during the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, 2024 to ensure free and fair elections.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
The Income Tax Department, Mumbai and Pune has set up 24x7 control room to monitor cash movements and curb misuse of black money in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to woo voters. 

The control room will monitor misuse of money power during the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, 2024 to ensure free and fair elections. "An election expenditure monitoring mechanism consisting of a 24x7 control room has been set up by the Income-Tax Department, Mumbai and Pune," confirmed a senior tax official. 

The IT department has appealed to the general public to provide information regarding the movement of cash or valuables to the control room on toll-free number, WhatsApp/text numbers and emails to alert the taxmen for immediate action on misuse of cash to influence voters. 

The Mumbai control room has been set up at on the third floor Room no. 316 of Scindia House, Ballard Estate and the Pune control is operational at Aayakat Sadan Room no 829, Bodhi Tower, Salisbury Park, Gultekdi monitored 24x7 till the day of polling. 

While Mumbaikars can call on Toll Free Number 1800-221-510, WhatsApp and sms on mobile numbers 89761762768976176776 and email mumbai.addldit.inv7@incometax.gov.in and Punekars can call on toll free numbers 1800-233-0353 and 1800-233-0354 while WhatsApp on mobile 9420244984 and also Email pune.pdit.inv@incometax.gov.in 

The citizens of  Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Satara, Sangli, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur can complaint to Pune Income Tax control room while Mumbai and Thane residents will have to call Income Tax, Mumbai control room to register their complaints and provide information about the misuse of money power in the General Elections. 

