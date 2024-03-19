Pune Income Tax Department Sets Up Control Room To Monitor Money Misuse In Lok Sabha 2024 Elections | Representational image

As the Lok Sabha 2024 general election process kicks off nationwide, the Pune Income Tax Department has established a dedicated control room to oversee and prevent the misuse of money during the elections. Operating round-the-clock, seven days a week, this control room aims to address complaints and reports of money misuse from concerned citizens.

For residents of Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Satara, Sangli, Sindhudurg, and Kolhapur districts, various contact options are available to report instances of money misuse during the 2024 Lok Sabha General Elections:

Toll Free Number : 1800-233-0353

Toll Free Number : 1800-233-0354

WhatsApp Number : 9420244984

Email ID : pune.pdit.inv@incometax.gov.in

Control Room Address : Room no. 829 8th Floor, Aayakar Sadan, Bodhi Tower, Salisbury Park, Gultekdi, Pune 411037

These measures aim to enable the Income Tax Department to effectively monitor and prevent the misuse of black money in the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections.