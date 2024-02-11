Nashik To Get 20 E-Charging Stations In First Phase - Check Out Full List

Representational Image | File Photo

In a bid to promote electric vehicles and reduce pollution, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is gearing up to set up 20 e-charging stations in the city. The total expenditure for this project is estimated to be around ₹7.5 crore, funded under the Central government's National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) scheme.

The construction work of these e-charging stations, which had been on hold for the past year, is expected to resume soon. A Delhi-based company has been selected to carry out the project after successfully qualifying in the tender process.

Both the central and state governments have been encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles by offering substantial subsidies on their purchase. Consequently, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of people opting for electric vehicles in Nashik.

Under the NCAP scheme, the NMC plans to set up a total of 106 electric charging stations across the city in the coming years, with 20 stations earmarked for the first phase.

The tender process for selecting a company to execute the project was floated three times last year. After several rounds of evaluation, a Delhi-based company emerged as the qualified bidder, beating out competitors like Tata and Reliance.

The selected locations for these e-charging stations include prominent areas such as Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, NMC divisional offices, bus depots, fire stations, stadiums, hospitals, and municipal grounds.

Once the necessary paperwork is completed, the construction of these charging stations will commence shortly, with the civic body providing the required space for installation.

Locations for e-charging stations

1. Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan

2. NMC West Divisional Office

3. NMC East Divisional Office

4. Nashik Road Divisional Office

5. Satpur Divisional Office

6. Panchavati Divisional Office

7. Cidco Divisional Office

8. Tapovan Bus Depot

9. Amardham Fire Station (Panchavati)

10. Satpur Fire Station

11. Raje Sambhaji Stadium (Cidco)

12. Bytco Hospital

13. Krishinagar Jogging Track

14. BD Bhalekar Ground

15. Pramod Mahajan Garden

16. Mahatma Nagar Cricket Ground

17. Dadasaheb Phalke Memorial

18. Ganeshwadi Vegetable Market Building

19. Lekhanagar Municipal Ground

20. Municipal Ground on Ambad Link Road