Nashik: NCF Promotes Road Safety, Environmental Awareness Through Cycle Rallies |

The Nashik Cyclists Foundation (NCF) recently organised two impactful cycle rallies aimed at promoting road safety and environmental awareness in the city.

Under the State Level Road Safety Sports And Cultural 2024 initiative by the Department of Transport, Maharashtra, a cycle rally was organised on Sunday, February 11. The event, held at Meenatai Thackeray Stadium in Panchvati, saw active participation from 50 members of the NCF.

An enlightening street play on "Follow Traffic Rules, Avoid Accidents" was performed by the NCF team |

Dignitaries including Additional Transport Commissioner Jitendra Patil and Deputy Transport Commissioner Bharat Kalskar commended the cyclists for their participation in the road safety campaign. The rally commenced with a grand flag-off and featured a 100-metre race along with an enlightening street play on "Follow Traffic Rules, Avoid Accidents" performed by the NCF team.

In collaboration with the Nashik Municipal Corporation and Garden and Tree Authority Department, NCF earlier organised another awareness cycle rally as part of Pushpotsav 2024. The rally, held on February 9, commenced from Ganeshwadi and concluded at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan. Additional Commissioner of Nashik Municipal Corporation Pradeep Chaudhary and Park Superintendent Vivek Bhadane flagged off the rally, which aimed to promote environmental conservation with the message "Plant trees, save trees." The cyclists carried flowers from the local flower market, symbolising the importance of preserving nature.

Both cycle rallies received significant participation and appreciation from the community, emphasising the importance of collective efforts in promoting road safety and environmental consciousness in Nashik.