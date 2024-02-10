Nashik Municipal Corporation Revives Iconic Flower Exhibition, Pushpotsav-2024, Under New Leadership |

From Last year the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has resumed its iconic Flower Exhibition. This year too, with efforts from new municipal commissioner, Dr Ashok Karanjkar, Pushpotsav-2024 has been organised. The event, which has a history spanning nearly three decades, which restarted last year, is continued under Dr Karanjkar's leadership.

Government directives mandate that every municipal corporation organises a flower exhibition at least once a year to promote awareness about nature. The Pushpotsav, as it is known locally, has always been a prominent event since its inception in 1993, capturing attention for various reasons, including the involvement of celebrities and exposing scams and corruption within the NMC.

The Pushpotsav-2024 was inaugurated by renowned Marathi actress Ketaki Mategaonkar, continuing the tradition of inviting prominent personalities from the Marathi film industry. Over the years, the exhibition has been inaugurated by notable actresses such as Archana Nipaknkar, Nishigandha Wad, Alka Kubal, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Tanuja, and others.

However, the event faced challenges in the past due to neglect from the garden department and insufficient funds, leading to its suspension for eight years from 2010 to 2018. The resurgence of Pushpotsav in 2018 under the leadership of then-city commissioner Radha Krishna Game was not without controversy, as there were debates over the choice of inauguration guests, with some advocating for Marathi actor Sayaji Shinde.

The hiatus in 2010 was attributed to corruption charges against the then garden superintendent, with allegations of corruption also linked to Pushpotsav. Consequently, funds were withheld from the garden department, resulting in the closure of Pushpotsav from 2010 to 2018. The event's revival in 2018 marked a new beginning, spearheaded by Radhakrishna Game's proactive measures during his tenure as city commissioner.