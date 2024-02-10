Nashik District Struggles With Sand Auction Tenders, Releases Tender For Third Time |

The Nashik district mining department is facing challenges with sand auction tenders under the new sand policy, leading to the release of a tender for the third time for 20 sand Ghats across five talukas.

The affected talukas include Baglan, Kalwan, Deola, Nandgaon, and Malegaon, with a participation deadline set for February 13.

Contractors are reportedly hesitant to participate due to various factors, including the low quantity and poor quality of sand at the ghats, along with local opposition. Consequently, each re-tender has seen a 25 percent reduction in the auction amount, compelling the district administration to persist with the tendering process.

The new sand policy, aimed at providing sand at ₹600 per brass to the general public and free sand to Gharkul scheme beneficiaries, received statewide approval upon announcement last year.

However, delays in the tender process hindered its implementation in Nashik district.

Despite permissions granted for 13 sand Ghats in the district, the tender process remained incomplete, leading to a further tender release in October 2023, which also received no response. Consequently, the ongoing tender for sand Ghats in the five affected talukas was initiated, albeit met with challenges, including declining sand quality, inadequate quantity, and local opposition.

The lack of contractor response has forced the district mining department to reduce the sand ghats' offset price by 25 percent with each re-tender, adversely impacting the government treasury.

Tender open for following villages:

- Baglan: Dhandri, Nampur, Dayane

- Kalwan: Desgaon, Nakode, Kalwan Bro., Warkheda, Palle Khurd

- Deola: Thengoda Dam

- Nandgaon: Nyadongari

- Malegaon: Patne, Chinchawad, Aghar Khurd, Yesgaon Budruk, Savandgaon, Sawtawadi, Vadner, Valwadi, Ajang