 Nashik: Tender Process For Fumigation Work Concludes After 7 Months
HomePuneNashik: Tender Process For Fumigation Work Concludes After 7 Months

Nashik: Tender Process For Fumigation Work Concludes After 7 Months

Despite the four-year duration of the tender process, only fifty percent has been completed, with the remaining work facing controversies and disputes.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Pune civic worker fumigating residential areas in city. | ANI

The tender process for fumigation work in Nashik's CIDCO, Satpur, and West divisions, delayed by seven months, has finally concluded. Organizations can participate until February 22. Despite the four-year duration of the tender process, only fifty percent has been completed, with the remaining work facing controversies and disputes.

The Malaria Department of the Municipal Corporation initiated a two-stage tender process for six city departments. While work for three sections started smoothly, disputes led to delays in CIDCO, Satpur, and West divisions, resulting in a temporary halt until the matter was resolved in court. The tender process resumed last Friday after addressing technical difficulties.

Previously, the citywide pest control contract of the Malaria Control Department was terminated in August 2019, leading to a revised tender process the next month. Pricing discrepancies led to further revisions, reducing the contract from ₹46 crore to ₹33 crore. CIDCO decided to appoint separate contractors for different sections, leading to qualifications for SR Pest Control and Digvijay Enterprises for respective divisions.

However, legal challenges and procedural delays extended pest control work for CIDCO, Satpur, and Nashik West divisions. A court-ordered tender process began in February to address the pending contracts, with a deadline set for February 22. The Malaria Department clarified eligibility criteria for participating organizations to ensure compliance with labour regulations.

