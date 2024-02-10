Pune: PMC Flower Show Blooms With Vibrant Colours, Enchanting Spectators At Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Garden |

On the occasion of the Pune Municipal Corporation's anniversary, the 42nd PMC Annual Fruits, Flowers, and Vegetables Competition and Exhibition has been organised at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Garden, Jangli Maharaj Road, Shivajinagar. The exhibition was inaugurated by Pune Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar on Saturday. It is now open to the public. PMC hosts such exhibitions annually to assist private and public organizations in creating awareness about the importance of trees and plants in human life.

The exhibition features 12 sections and 216 subdivisions, showcasing a variety of competitions and exhibitions, including decorative flower pot arrangements, herb collections, rose flower arrangements, seasonal flowers, table decorations, different types of flowers, vegetables, salad decorations for women in self-help groups, fruits, processed vegetables, different types of garlands, bouquets, mussels, flower braids, and more.

The main attractions of the exhibition include different types of dahlia, orchid, anthurium, gerbera rose, carnation, both seasonal and perennial flowers. Replicas of various garden types are prepared for public viewing. The prize distribution ceremony for competition winners will be held today at 5 pm at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Garden, Jangli Maharaj Road, Shivajinagar, Pune.

Participating institutions include Savitribai Phule Pune University, Metro, River Improvement Project, NDA, CME, Forest Department, Pune Snake Science Institute, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, Environment Center Pushkarni Uttara Environment Center, Lonavala, Tilak Ayurveda College, Friends of Bonsai, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, among others.

The exhibition also features a showcase of bonsai, wood sculpture feature garden, paper crafts, various floral arrangements, and more. Concepts promoting tree conservation and maximum use of bicycles are being implemented. A 'selfie point' has been installed for visitors to capture memories with beautiful flowers, and a separate gallery is set up for viewing photographs.

Stalls selling flowers, fruits, tree seedlings, gardening materials, seeds, and fertilizers are open for citizens from 8:00 am to 8:30 pm. It's important to note that the exhibition is open free of cost, and citizens can utilize the PMC CARE App for direct access, avoiding queues. This presents a valuable opportunity for citizens to make the most of this event.