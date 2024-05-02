Nashik Lok Sabha Seat: Shiv Sena's Hemant Godse Files Nomination After Grand Roadshow | Tejal Ghorpade

After nominating sitting MP Hemant Godse for the Nashik Lok Sabha seat from Mahayuti, Shiv Sena is gearing up to achieve a hat-trick and make history. Godse will take on Shiv Sena UBT’s Rajabhau Waje. The actual fight will begin now as political leaders start their campaign for the seat, commenting, criticising each other, and trying to lure the public to vote.

Meetings were continuously held in Nashik for the Lok Sabha elections to finalise the candidate from the Mahayuti. Aspirants were screened from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), NCP's Ajit Pawar group, and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena. However, discussions lingered on for about 30 to 35 days before finalising the candidate. In this delay, Waje has already gained popularity in his political campaign.

On the other hand, Chhagan Bhujbal, who was an aspiring candidate from the NCP, took a bold step and supported Godse. In his recent press conference, he declared unconditional support and requested his party workers to start campaigning. Consequently, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, representing Shiv Sena, nominated Godse once again, wishing him success for a third consecutive victory.

Following the nomination, a rally was conducted from Godse's office with a huge crowd of supporters. Shiv Sainiks celebrated in front of Godse's office by bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets. The rally saw a tussle between Shiv Sena (UBT) workers and Shiv Sena Shinde faction when it reached near BD Bhalekar High School. Both groups shouted slogans in support of their respective candidates. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Dr Bharti Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, and other prominent leaders were present while Godse filed his nomination.

Read Also Lok Sabha Polls: Jayant Patil Exudes Confidence in MVA Victory for Dindori and Nashik

Though the Shinde Sena is saying that they will give a tough fight in such a short time, another headache for them is the nomination of Shantigiri Mahara. Meanwhile, Dinkar Patil, a former BJP leader, expressed displeasure over Shiv Sena being given the ticket, asserting that the seat belongs to the BJP. Waje acknowledged the challenges in the upcoming elections but expressed confidence in overcoming them and ensuring victory.

Shinde’s Shiv Sena faces the challenge of setting up an effective campaign system within a short period of 18 days. Alongside, efforts are required to address the aspirations of potential candidates, indicating the need for a comprehensive campaign strategy to be implemented promptly.

Nashik is scheduled to vote on May 20.

Dr Bharati Pawar files nomination for Dindori LS seat

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pawar, filed her nomination from the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency on Thursday. Dr Pawar, formerly associated with the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), joined the BJP and won from Dindori in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. She was subsequently appointed as a Union Minister of State for Health. She will be contesting against Dr Bhaskar Bhagare of the NCP (SP).