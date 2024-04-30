 Several People Killed After MSRTC Bus Rams Onto Truck Near Chandwad In Nashik; Distressing Visuals Surface
According to reports, at least five people have been killed in the accident and 10 other have been injured.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 30, 2024, 03:18 PM IST
A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus carrying about 45 passengers rammed onto truck on the Mumbai-Agra highway near Chandwad in Nashik district on Tuesday. According to reports, at least five people have been killed in the accident and 10 other have been injured.

The accident happened in Rahud Ghat near Chandwad on the Mumbai-Agra Highway between 9 am and 9:30 am. Some of the injured are reported to be in critical condition and they were being taken to the district government hospital.

Warning: Distressing images. Viewer discretion advised

Distressing visuals of the accident surfaced on social media. The videso showed bus being severely damaged in the collision with the truck.

While there is no official word on how the accident happened, reports suggest that the bus' tyre burst causing the accident.

