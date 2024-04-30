Lok Sabha Polls: Jayant Patil Exudes Confidence in MVA Victory for Dindori and Nashik |

During his visit to Nashik to support Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates for the Dindori Lok Sabha Constituency, NCP State President Jayant Patil expressed confidence in the victory of Rajabhau Waje from the Shiv Sena and Bhaskar Rao Bhagre from the Nationalist Congress Party. He noted the overwhelming support from the people, indicating a favourable outcome for the MVA candidates.

On Monday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Parag Rajabhau Vaje filed two nominations from the Nashik seat, and Nationalist Congress Party (SP) candidate Bhaskar Muralidhar Bhagre filed his candidature from the Dindori constituency. The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP, has not declared its candidate for the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency.

People supporting MVA: Patil

Patil said that he has visited the constituencies where voting process is completed. People have supported the MVA candidates, not only Nashik but the entire state of Maharashtra stands strongly behind Mahavikas Aghadi alliance. He cited his extensive travels across election constituencies, highlighting the absence of Bharatiya Janata Party candidates' victories and the prevailing anti-BJP sentiment throughout Maharashtra.



Addressing recent decisions by the government, Patil criticised the allowance of only Gujarat onions for export while Maharashtra's onions remained unsold. He accused the government of neglecting Maharashtra's produce and misleading farmers. Patil disputed claims made by Devendra Fadnavis regarding the lifting of the export ban on Maharashtra onions, asserting that the previous decision remained unchanged. He urged voters to support candidates who prioritise Maharashtra's interests and hold them accountable by casting their votes wisely in the upcoming elections.